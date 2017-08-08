Cardiff v Pompey: Gaffer for the Day

Gaffer for a day John Westwood previews tonight’s Carabao Cup game at Cardiff.
I’m just so excited about where we stand as a club right now.
We’ve got an owner who is going to take us on and a manager who’s proved himself at this level.
Michael Eisner has shown before with his baseball and ice hockey ventures how he can take a team from nothing and win things.
I love the way he’s talking about getting the infrastructure right which should have been done years ago.
I think he’s the real deal and we’re lucky to have someone who is going to do it in a structured way.
It’s in his interest to improve the ground so he can generate more money moving forward.
Then there’s Kenny, who has come in after Paul Cook.
I loved Cookie but I think Kenny could be better for us.
Kenny is not so divisive with the fans as Cook, even though I thought Cook’s football would suit us in League One.
Cookie made out he could handle the pressure but I don’t think he could.
It’s an exciting time and, in terms of Cardiff, I would use the game to try to build momentum.
I would carry on with Brett Pitman and Conor Chaplin. They need to carry on building an understanding because I think they could cause devastation in League One.
I wouldn’t want to change too much at this stage of season, even though the cup is not really a priority.
It’s worth blooding a couple he’s looking at but then retaining most of the starting XI from Saturday.
So it’s Brandon Haunstrup for the injured Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and I’d like to see Kal Naismith start after doing so well last season. Otherwise I’d look at Tom Davies and maybe Adam May in the middle.
