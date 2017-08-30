Catlin braced for busy Pompey deadline dealings

POMPEY are braced for business as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

Mark Catlin anticipates a busy deadline day tomorrow, with the Blues doggedly in pursuit of fresh arrivals.

Kenny Jackett is eyeing strengthening options up front, in the centre of midfield and at left-back ahead of the 11pm closure.

Pompey are also seeking to offload Michael Smith and Carl Baker as the manager strives to create space within his playing budget.

Catlin is adamant the Blues are working hard on bringing new recruits to Fratton Park ahead of the deadline.

Since Jackett took the reins, he has overseen the arrival of five signings.

And Pompey’s chief executive is ready for a hectic finale to the transfer window.

Catlin said: ‘We have been very proactive.

‘As normal, we take the lead from the manager and Kenny is working solidly with myself, Tony Brown (finance director) and his backroom team to potentially strengthen the squad for this season.

‘At this moment in time we are spinning a few plates, but things happen very, very quickly in football and you just never know what’s around the corner.

‘In terms of how many new players we want, it’s a difficult one to comment on.

‘I know that is frustrating to supporters and it is frustrating to us as a club, but all you can do is try to do the best for the club and support the manager where at all possible.

‘It’s not about numbers, it’s about adding quality, strengthening where the manager feels we need strengthening and, as per normal, we will give him all the support and assistance as we can on that.

‘I am expecting a busy deadline day. Whether that will result in players leaving the club or coming in is another matter.’

Pompey’s playing budget rose from around £2.4m to £3.1m following promotion to League One.

That increase was initiated before the arrival of new owners Tornante.

Among the five summer arrivals were undisclosed fees paid for Luke McGee, Brett Pitman and Dion Donohue.

Nathan Thompson landed on a free transfer from Swindon, while Tareiq Holmes-Dennis joined on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Catlin admits there is presently little room to manoeuvre in the budget – and the Blues will not overspend.

He added: ‘We have run a tight ship and are not changing that philosophy.

‘We are going to continue to work within that remit. We have stepped up a level, Kenny knows the areas that need strengthening and we will be working to do that.

‘In regards of whether there is money left in the budget, with the current budget we are very tight.

‘Myself and Tony Brown – along with Kenny and his staff – will be working extremely hard exploring all opportunities right until closure of the transfer window.’