Catlin: Eisners touched by Pompey fans’ reception

The takeover has been sealed, now Pompey’s new owners have returned across the Atlantic.

And Mark Catlin insists the Eisners have been buoyed by the Fratton faithful’s generous reaction to their presence.

Michael Eisner, wife Jane and sons Eric and Anders were introduced on the Fratton Park pitch before Saturday’s clash with Rochdale.

Tornante president Andy Redman also accompanied the family for what was a warm reception ahead of the 2-0 victory.

It represented a winning start to the new regime, which had clinched a £5.67m takeover 48 hours earlier.

Before kick off, Michael Eisner also decided to visit former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes in the club’s Alliance Bar to shake his hand.

And Catlin revealed the family were thrilled with how supporters have welcomed them to the south coast.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘I am always immensely proud of Pompey fans and their respect of people generally.

‘When Michael and his family walked out on the pitch it was a tremendous reception. It’s touches like that in life which means so much – both for the fans and individuals involved.

‘I am sure Michael and his family are feeling the warmth and goodwill that I’ve always felt at this football club – as did the previous board in their time in charge.

‘I think our fans are absolutely out of this world. They have continued to demonstrate during the last four or five years, and I didn’t expect anything less than the reaction Michael got.

‘I know the Eisner family were deeply touched by that. It’s moments like that you live for.’

While Michael Eisner and his wife travelled back to their Los Angeles home at the weekend, two of his sons opted to remain.

Eric and Anders extended their sabbatical in England to take in the Carabao Cup match at Cardiff on Tuesday night.

They witnessed a gutsy display from Kenny Jackett’s side against their Championship hosts, although it ended in a 2-1 defeat after extra-time.

Catlin joined the Eisner brothers in the Cardiff City Stadium’s directors’ box for the fixture.

And he believes the family have already begun to bond with the football club they now own.

He added: ‘Eric and Anders stayed on to see the game Tuesday.

‘I think you can see from Eric’s social media that he already has the Pompey bug, he’s seriously bitten, and I am sure can’t wait to get back at the first opportunity.’