Catlin: Jackett was top of Pompey hitlist

MARK CATLIN celebrated Kenny Jackett’s appointment at Pompey and revealed – he was always our top target.

The 55-year-old takes the Fratton Park helm just two days after Paul Cook left for Wigan.

Jackett has a wealth of experience under his belt having managed clubs of the calibre of Swansea, Millwall and Wolves.

He achieved promotion with all three and is a well-respected figure in the game.

The Blues’ vacant managerial position was in high demand following their League Two title win and with Michael Eisner’s prospective takeover.

Chief executive Catlin pinpointed Jackett at an early stage of his search and was delighted he got his man.

He said: ‘For the board and myself, we decided when Paul was leaving that in the middle of a takeover it was vital we acted quickly and decisively.

‘We targeted our man early, went after him and got over the line.

‘Straight away, he was our number-one target.

‘Kenny has a proven history of promotions, an ability to build a club with a strong structure and contacts throughout the London area.’

With such a prestigious role comes a significant amount of pressure.

Given the teams on Jackett’s resume, Catlin insisted that is why he opted for the former Watford defender.

‘The biggest thing for me was Pompey is a big club that has high expectations,’ added Catlin.

‘Every manager we’ve had has said it’s such a difficult club to manage in regards of fan expectation and what it means to the city.

‘For someone with his experience being at Millwall and Wolves, he’s the perfect fit.’

– WILL ROONEY