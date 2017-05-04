Catlin: No choice but to rise Pompey prices

MARK CATLIN admits Pompey could no longer fight against season ticket price increases.

The Blues have raised the cost of adults attending Fratton Park next season for life in League One.

Having frozen prices during their four-year League Two stay, adults must now pay £369 at the Early Bird rate, an increase on last year’s £320 (standard) or £300 (Trust shareholders).

Meanwhile, discounts for Pompey Supporters’ Trust shareholders have been scrapped.

Elsewhere, seats for junior and young person supporters remain frozen, while accompanied under-10s in the Family Section still receive free admittance.

And Pompey’s chief executive conceded it was time for a price increase.

Catlin said: ‘It was always difficult to raise prices while in League Two but, on the back of promotion to League One, we have to remain competitive with other clubs at that level.

‘Basically it’s bringing our prices in line with the rest.

‘This was a decision taken by the board, who felt after four seasons of no increases and given the operational requirement of the club, this was the right time.

‘However, we have tried to continue encouraging the next generation of Pompey fans by keeping their rates the same.

‘Even though financially that is going to be a cost to the club, we believe that is right strategically for its future safekeeping.’

Meanwhile, Catlin denied prospective owner Michael Eisner had any input.

He added: ‘Absolutely categorically, Michael Eisner has not had any influence whatsoever on the season tickets and removal of the shareholder discount.

‘That was a decision taken by the board, including the three Trust members.’