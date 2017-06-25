Catlin: Pompey right to stay patient in player hunt

Kenny Jackett’s patient policy in the transfer market has been backed to pay off.

Mark Catlin believes Pompey are employing the right approach as they look to strengthen ahead of their League One campaign.

Nathan Thompson last week became the first Blues signing of the Jackett era, sealing his Fratton Park arrival as his Swindon contract comes to a close.

That’s the only piece of business completed, however, since Jackett was appointed as Paul Cook’s successor at the start of the month.

Some Pompey fans have become a little restless at the relative lack of activity by their side.

Jackett, though, has stressed he is looking for quality over quantity as he goes about his recruiting.

A keeper, left-back to replace Enda Stevens, defensive midfielder and possibly a striker look the areas to boost the squad.

The 55-year-old and assistant Joe Gallen have been going about putting in the calls in to boost the squad.

But Pompey are having to sit tight as they go through that process to get the additions they are aiming for.

Much has been made of the contacts Jackett has at top-flight clubs in and around the London area.

It’s hoped that could prove useful when it comes to tapping into those sides for loan reinforcements.

The picture there is expected to become clearer as they report back for training and managers assess the options at their disposal.

Catlin feels it is right to focus intently on bringing in the players Jackett has prioritised.

He called on supporters to stay patient themselves as he goes about securing the targets in his sights.

Catlin said: ‘We are led by Kenny with regard to who he wants to sign and how he wants to play it.

‘It’s always been the same. Kenny has said he’s looking at quality over quantity.

‘He’s looking at making quality signings. We don’t want to rush in.

‘We are on schedule but it’s worth asking everyone just to be patient.

‘By being patient we will ultimately get our rewards at the end of it.’

Jackett has indicated a clean slate will be afforded all of his players as they return to training on Thursday.

That hasn’t stopped talk of members of the existing squad leaving Fratton Park circulating across the summer.

Fans have been bracing themselves for former Pompey boss Paul Cook to return and raid the club he guided to the League Two title.

Defender Tom Davies has also been linked with a move to National League outfit Tranmere.

The 25-year-old found his chances increasingly limited as the season progressed following his arrival from Accrington Stanley.

But he still has a year left on his contract and Catlin highlighted it’s Jackett’s call how his future plays out.

He said: ‘Tom is a contracted Portsmouth player.

‘So, it’s a decision for the manager to make – that’s the same with every contracted player at the club.’