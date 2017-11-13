Catlin’s pride as Pompey fans are lauded

Have your say

MARK CATLIN ranks it as one of his best-ever away days.

And it was the incessant and unconditional backing of the Pompey faithful on a carnival occasion which made it so.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin Picture: Joe Pepler

Those in attendance at Bloomfield Road lined up to sing the praises of the 1,711 Blues fans to the chief executive after the game.

Everyone from the Blackpool staff to other managers attending the game spoke of their admiration for the show of force produced from the Mortensen Stand.

Catlin was in awe of those partying Pompey fans, who represented their club so impressively.

And the knowledge they did so across a memorable weekend in the north west only deepened the chief executive’s sense of satisfaction.

He said: ‘The fans really were amazing. Totally amazing.

‘Yes, you come to expect that from Pompey fans.

‘Sometimes it will naturally drop off after the opposition score a goal.

‘On Saturday, though, it didn’t. It got louder and louder. Incredible!

‘After their second goal went in our fans simply didn’t stop singing. They sang through their goal and celebrations.

‘It has to go down as one of my best football away days of all time.

‘You could see the way it was building on social media, with loads of people going up and making a weekend of it.

‘It was more than a game of football. It was the Pompey family coming together and having a great time. That’s how it should be.

‘People were determined to have a good weekend, no matter what.

‘I’m always proud of our fans. They are great ambassadors for the club.

‘I can’t heap enough praise on how they acted.

‘It’s on days like Saturday that you do get emotional.

‘It’s great when Pompey fans don’t even know each other, but when you go away it feels like it’s part of their family.’

The Blackpool boardroom was a happy place for Catlin and the Blues’ delegation to be after the game.

As a Pompey representative, the compliments were showered on the away fans via the chief executive.

And Catlin explained they came from plenty of people who know what they are talking about in the game.

It was a performance in the stands which was noted from a number of respected sources.

Catlin added: ‘Because it was the international weekend, there were a lot of football people there.

‘There were managers and representatives from other clubs.

‘To go into the boardroom with people shaking your hand and all they want to talk about is our fans just makes you very proud.

‘Then there was the texts I received from the players and management staff.

‘I feel it just needs to be highlighted how they acted was absolutely superb.

‘People in society are so quick to criticise these days, but don’t make so much noise when there’s positivity.

‘Days like Saturday make you proud to be a representative of this fantastic football club.’