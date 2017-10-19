Centurian Chaplin: My favourite Pompey moments

Have your say

Conor Chaplin has reached 100 Pompey games – and chosen his favourite moments to mark the feat.

It has been a proud emergence through the ranks for the kid from Worthing, who arrived at the age of eight.

Pompey striker Conor Chaplin Picture: Paul Currie

Since then he has gone on to score 22 times in 100 appearances, establishing himself as a massive crowd favourite.

Here are his selections of favourite Pompey goals and games so far.

Goals

1) Derby (H) - August 2015

The Capital One Cup match signalled the first Fratton Park goal of Chaplin’s career.

The substitute produced a first-time finish to Enda Stevens’ left-wing cross and give Paul Cook’s side a 2-1 victory over their Championship opponents.

2) Wycombe (H) - September 2016

Chaplin conjured up one of Pompey’s goals of the season after climbing off the bench to replace the injured Curtis Main.

Gary Roberts hooked the ball down the left channel and the striker lofted it left-footed over a defender before heading it from the angle past the keeper.

3) Morecambe (A) - April 2015

Andy Awford’s final match in charge yielded a maiden Pompey goal from the player he had brought into the first-team.

Matt Tubbs slid the substitute in down the left-hand channel of the penalty area and he took a touch before producing a left-foot finish into the far corner of the net.

4) Blackpool (A) - September 2016

Pompey may have lost 3-1, however Chaplin produced a stunning consolation.

Gary Roberts crossed from the left and when the ball ricocheted away from goal, Danny Rose challenged to then send the ball ballooning into the air - met with a Chaplin overhead kick from 10-yards.

5) Barnet (A) - February 2017

Out of sorts Pompey were heading for defeat at Barnet, until Chaplin intervened with a last-gasp strike.

On as a half-time substitute, he collected Amine Linganzi’s pass before surging forward and crashing a 30-yard right-foot shot into the top corner.

Games

1) Notts County (H) - April 2017

The match which clinched promotion to League One for Pompey.

Chaplin was present as a substitute when Jamal Lowe struck twice to claim a 3-1 victory - and was carried off the pitch by supporters after the final whistle.

2) Cheltenham (H) - May 2017

A stunning 6-1 victory brought the campaign to a close - and the title to Fratton Park.

The failure of Doncaster and Plymouth to win elsewhere ensured Paul Cook’s men departed the division wearing the League Two crown.

4) Barnet (H) - September 2015

Chaplin marked a rare Pompey start with two goals against Barnet at Fratton Park.

Adam McGurk also netted in a 3-1 success which lifted Cook’s team into third spot in League Two.

5) Leyton Orient (H) - January 2017

The Carl Baker/Chaplin double act struck twice as Pompey saw off Leyton Orient 2-1.

Chaplin netted in each half, sandwiching Gavin Massey’s stunning strike, to retain the Blues’ position of fourth in League Two.