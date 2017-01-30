Chairman staying coy on managerial moves

Mick Williams is remaining tight-lipped on the Pompey Ladies managerial situation.

Earlier this month, caretaker boss Jay Sadler told the Sports Mail he wanted the job full-time.

Having taken the reins from Craig Taylor in November, he has already overseen seven fixtures – recording four wins.

Williams has been pleased with Sadler’s impact – with Pompey sitting seventh in the FA Women’s Premier League southern division.

But the chairman is unsure whether the time is right for him to take it on permanently.

Whatever happens, the situation is likely to be resolved before the end of the season.

Williams said: ‘Jay has done well and the girls like him.

‘The team spirit is good at the moment, which is in no small part down to him, so I’m very pleased.

‘We’re in talks over the manager’s job but we’ve not been able to have a board meeting as our secretary’s been quite ill.

‘However, it is definitely something we are going to be discussing over the next week or so.

‘It’s not as if we’re in a desperate situation where we need to recruit somebody, though.

‘Jay’s doing a good job but it’s come quite early for him and he’s still young.

‘I would be comfortable with leaving him in temporary charge until the end of the season but I don’t think it will come to that.’

The post has not been advertised.

Williams admitted the board need to discuss that fact, while taking into consideration the long-term future of the club.

He said: ‘It’s not been advertised, which is one of the things we need to talk about.

‘I’ve got a couple of ideas but it’s not just the managerial position we need to think about.

‘It’s a matter of where the club goes as a whole from now on.

‘It’s becoming more and more competitive in ladies’ football, so we’ve got to consider where we take the next step.’

Pompey do not have a fixture this afternoon.

They are next in action at Cardiff City on February 5.

n Chichester City’s trip to Exeter City in FA Women’s Premier League south west division one was postponed last Sunday.

The club’s development squad beat the weather – only to suffer a 5-0 defeat to Crawley Wasps in the Sussex Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Green Army’s first team travel to Shanklin for a league clash this afternoon (2pm).

City’s under-16s host Withdean at Sidlesham (10.30am).

And the development squad then entertain Abbey Rangers at the same venue (2pm).