Challenge is met as Pompey’s Lowe is made to up his game

Jamal Lowe hasn’t been short of competition in his 6k challenge.

And it appears the Pompey forward may have already met his match.

The 22-year-old has been busy keeping fit ahead of the Blues’ return to training next week.

He’s been pounding the streets of Portsmouth in recent days, clocking up the miles and tweeting the results of his runs.

His first outing of 6.02km saw him record a time of 26mins 26seconds, prompting him to challenge his Twitter followers to match or better it.

But despite clocking a time of 25.34 in his next outing on Tuesday, Lowe has already been forced to up his game.

Twitter-user Linus Falk posted a time of 24.41 this morning.

Meanwhile, former Pompey defender Aaron Simpson – who spent time on loan at Fratton Park last season – told Lowe ‘not to step off the gas’ after posting a 25.35 time.

Elliott Johnson, though, will need to do better if he’s to beat the former Hampton & Richmond Borough striker’s best effort to date, after a time of 26.12.

And the same can be said for Jacob Wade (36.06) and Zac Chandler, who covered 3.15m in 41.48!