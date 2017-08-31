Championship winger snapped up by Pompey

Have your say

Matty Kennedy has become Pompey's fourth signing of deadline day.

The Cardiff winger has arrived on a season-long loan on a busy end to the transfer window for the Blues.

Kennedy had impressed against Kenny Jackett's side in the Carabao Cup encounter earlier this month, proving a constant threat.

Now Pompey have snapped up the 22-year-old to boost their attacking capabilities.

Kennedy joins Oliver Hawkins, Stuart O'Keefe and Damien McCrory in today arriving at Fratton Park.