Chance to sponsor midfield recruit

POMPEY LADIES are giving fans the chance to be the 2017-18 sponsor for Molly Clark for £20.

The talented midfielder has returned to the club for the season and her sponsorship is being raffled ahead of the season.

This year Pompey have decided to raffle off Clark’s sponsorship for £20 a time and you can enter as many times as you like.

Once your £20 has been paid your name or company will be entered into a draw with the winner drawn on Saturday, August 19, the night before Pompey’s season opener against Cardiff.

The winning sponsor will be announced prior to kick-off on the Sunday.

For more information on sponsoring a Pompey Ladies player contact club director Ann Williams via alittleproud@hotmail.com

To enter head to the payments page on Pompey Ladies website and select the £20 raffle sponsorship option.