Channon: Ball got Pompey promoted on shoestring budget

Mick Channon believes the late Alan Ball worked wonders with Pompey on a shoestring budget to get them promoted.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the former Blues boss’ death, after he sadly suffered a heart attack at his Warsash home on April 25 2007.

Ball was in charge of Pompey between 1984 and 1989.

In the 1986-87 season, he led the Blues to promotion from Division Two.

His side was dubbed as the Gremlins, with the likes of Mick Quinn, Vince Hilaire and Noel Blake all having reputations for being difficult to handle.

The 1966 World Cup winner signed Channon in his twilight years after the pair worked together at Southampton.

And the now-racehorse trainer paid tribute to his former boss, who returned for a second spell at Fratton Park helm in 1998.

Channon told the Mail Online: ‘He was a bloody good coach.

‘He did great at Portsmouth, got them promoted on a shoestring.

‘He had that character and charisma that went with his ginger hair and his squeaky voice. He was just a very special person.’