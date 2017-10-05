Chaplin a doubt for Gills... Pompey defensive duo could return

Have your say

Conor Chaplin is a major doubt for Pompey’s League One trip to Gillingham.

However, both Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson are in the frame to make first-team comebacks for the visit to the Priestfield Stadium.

Striker Chaplin was an unused substitute in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Crawley after returning from a hamstring injury.

But there is uncertainty in the Blues camp whether he’ll be fit enough for the Sky-televised game against the Gills.

Pompey are already without captain and top-scorer Brett Pitman for the clash, after he had surgery on his knee and nose this week.

Manager Kenny Jackett will make a decision on Thompson and Burgess’ suitability on Saturday.

Thompson suffered a head injury in the 2-1 defeat to Oldham last weekend.

Fellow defender Burgess missed the game because of a calf problem.