Chaplin a doubt for Gills... Pompey defensive duo could return

Conor Chaplin is a major doubt for Pompey’s League One trip to Gillingham.
However, both Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson are in the frame to make first-team comebacks for the visit to the Priestfield Stadium.
Striker Chaplin was an unused substitute in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Crawley after returning from a hamstring injury.
But there is uncertainty in the Blues camp whether he’ll be fit enough for the Sky-televised game against the Gills.
Pompey are already without captain and top-scorer Brett Pitman for the clash, after he had surgery on his knee and nose this week.
Manager Kenny Jackett will make a decision on Thompson and Burgess’ suitability on Saturday.
Thompson suffered a head injury in the 2-1 defeat to Oldham last weekend.
Fellow defender Burgess missed the game because of a calf problem.
