Chaplin and Baker lift lid on Christmas Day Pompey plans

We have a brilliant video for you to watch and enjoy on day eight of our 12 days of Pompey Christmas.

Blues attacking duo Carl Baker and Conor Chaplin have lifted the lid on their Christmas Day plans and explained how professional footballers approach the festive period.

Carl Baker and Conor Chaplin Picture: Joe Pepler

Christmas dinner dilemmas, favourite childhood presents and best Yuletide films and songs are all offered up in this behind-the-scenes video from the Blues’ training ground.

With team-mates amusingly attempting to put them off their stride, the attacking pair face a battle to keep their concentration and poise in front of the camera.

But will either of them step up to deliver a line or two of their favourite festive tunes?

Watch until the end to find out for yourselves!