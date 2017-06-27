Chaplin commits future to Pompey... on Twitter

Pompey fans will be sleeping easier in their beds after Conor Chaplin’s latest tweet.

The fans’ favourite responded on Twitter to a question put to him about his future with a post that can only suggest he’s here to stay.

On Sunday, Chaplin went on the social media site to express his excitement about the Blues’ return to pre-season training on Thursday.

‘Missing this feeling. Itching to get back at it,’ posted the 20-year-old with a picture of him celebrating scoring for his boyhood club.

It was a tweet that went down well with the 20-year-old’s 10.4k Twitter followers, attracting 481 likes and 34 retweets.

And for Pompey fan Neil Nutbeam it was the perfect opportunity to quiz the striker on his Fratton Park future.

He responded: ‘Can you put any rumours to bed that your not leaving? I see a new rumour everyday. Lol’

A tweet that saw social media-friendly Chaplin reply with the sort of answer that will have all Blues fans delighted.

‘Does this help?’, replied the Academy graduate alongside a picture of him kissing the Pompey badge.

That update, again, was well received by the Fratton faithful, with 323 Twitter followers liking the post and 90 retweeting it.

Ever since Chaplin broke on to the Blues first-team scene as a procotious teenager during the 2014-15 season, the striker has been linked with moved away from Fratton Park.

He signed a new one-year contract extension with the club last October – a deal that will keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2019.

Since making his debut against Accrington in December 2014, Chaplin has made 89 appearances, scoring 20 goals.