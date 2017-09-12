Chaplin earns Pompey recall

Have your say

Conor Chaplin has been recalled to Pompey's side at Northampton tonight.

The striker has replaced head-injury victim Oliver Hawkins in attack for the only change to the side which won at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Chaplin scored within five minutes of entering that Kingsmeadow encounter from the substitutes' bench and is the natural replacement.

The 20-year-old's start represents his third under Kenny Jackett as he attempts to become a regular in the Blues side.

Elsewhere, Curtis Main came onto the bench as Pompey's striking back-up, although Gareth Evans, Danny Rose and Brandon Haunstrup once again failed to make the squad.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, McCrory, May, O'Keefe, Lowe, Pitman, Kennedy, Chaplin.

Subs: Bass, Main, Donohue, Naismith, Bennett, Talbot, Close.