Chaplin out of Pompey’s trip to Gillingham

Have your say

Conor Chaplin is out of Pompey’s League One trip to Gillingham.

However, both Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson are in the frame to make first-team comebacks for the visit to the Priestfield Stadium.

Striker Chaplin was an unused substitute in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Crawley after returning from a hamstring injury.

But he suffered a recurrance of the problem in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

Pompey are already without captain and top-scorer Brett Pitman for the clash, after he had surgery on his knee and nose this week.

It is unclear at this moment how long Chaplin will be out for.

Manager Kenny Jackett will make a decision on Thompson and Burgess’ suitability on Saturday.

Thompson suffered a head injury in the 2-1 defeat to Oldham last weekend.

Fellow defender Burgess missed the game because of a calf problem.