Chaplin: Pompey can cause Wigan upset

Conor Chaplin insists Pompey can derail Wigan’s flying start to the League One season.

The Latics have picked up three wins from as many matches this campaign and sit at the summit of the third tier.

In contrast, the Blues have won one, drawn one and lost one from their three league games to date.

Today’s clash at the DW Stadium has added spice given the controversial circumstances former Pompey boss Paul Cook left Fratton Park in May to take charge of Wigan.

Chaplin revealed the Blues have done their homework on their opponents and believes his side can cause an upset.

He said: ‘I’m really looking forward to the Wigan game. They are on fire at the minute having won three out of three.

‘They had a good start, but we are looking to cause an away-day upset.

‘It will be an upset because we have had a win, loss and a draw.

‘However, we know what we can do. We know where their weaknesses are and can hurt them in those areas.’