Chaplin set for Pompey return

Conor Chaplin will be in Pompey’s match-day squad for the trip to Doncaster Rovers.

The striker will travel to Keepmoat Stadium for tomorrow night’s game after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Chaplin hasn’t featured since coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 loss to Scunthorpe on September 23.

The 20-year-old was named on the bench for the Checkatrade Trophy win against Crawley but failed to make it onto the pitch following a reccurence of the injury.

He has amde 10 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side this season, scoring twice.

Meanwhile, Drew Talbot has been ruled out for the game against Donny.

The defender has picked up a groin injury.