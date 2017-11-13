Chaplin set to start for Pompey Reserves against Foxes

Have your say

Pompey Reserves will field a strong side for their Premier League Cup group F clash against Leicester tonight (7pm).

The likes of Conor Chaplin, Curtis Main and Adam May have travelled for the game at Leicestershire and Rutland County FA’s Holmes Park.

Drew Talbot, Alex Bass and Brandon Haunstrup are also set to feature.

And they all have the opportunity to impress manager Kenny Jackett, who will be in the stands assessing his players on the periphery of his first-team squad.

Assistant boss, Joe Gallen, said: ‘We have got a lot of the players going and it’s good, it’s another game for them (to impress).

‘We had a lot of players in training today.’