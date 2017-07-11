Chaplin voted Pompey’s man of the match in Hawks win

The Fratton faithful voted for Conor Chaplin in The News’ Pompey man of the match vote from the 6-0 friendly romp at the Hawks.

The Academy graduate bagged a 15-minute first-half hat-trick at Westleigh Park in the Blues’ victory.

After running a poll on portsmouth.co.uk 66 per cent of Pompey supporters believed Chaplin was Kenny Jackett’s best player.

Adam May was again present in the middle of the park and he received 12 per cent of votes cast.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis impressed in his first Blues appearance since arriving on loan from Huddersfield.

The 21-year-old assisted Chaplin’s first goal and 11 per cent of supporters feel Holmes-Dennis was man of the match.