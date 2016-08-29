Checkatrade Trophy... more like Contradiction Cup

It’s the Contradiction Cup, where nothing is as it appears.

A format designed to assist the England team by presenting youngsters with more competitive matches, yet there is no restriction on non-home nations footballers participating.

A concept which creates at least three additional fixtures, at a time when the Football League is championing reducing the number of games by ripping up the league format.

A competition rolled out to encourage top-flight teams and pretenders to field more youngsters but if anyone else names too many then they receive a £5,000 fine.

A grand scheme approved by the majority of Football League clubs, only to be redrafted, rewritten and transformed into an under-23 competition without their consent.

No wonder supporters across the country have failed to be captivated by this monstrous chimera of a cup.

The family-friendly message is the Checkatrade Trophy will transform the ever-declining fortunes of the England side.

In truth, the Football League has mobilised national pride in a clumsy attempt at winning cheap votes.

Yet supporters refuse to be distracted by such fancy tricks – they remain focused on the other hand.

You see, football fans prize their club’s fate considerably higher than that of the England team.

Similarly, those within the Football League possess no interest in assisting expanding coffers of Premier League residents.

The Checkatrade Trophy holds no benefits to teams outside the top-flight, even decreasing their chances of reaching Wembley.

B teams, five divisions, whichever way the Trojan Horse is dressed, it is not designed to aid the welfare of Football League members.

Shaun Harvey’s arguments make no sense but his motivations are unmistakably transparent.