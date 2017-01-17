Chesterfield appoint Caldwell as manager

It’s official - Paul Cook will not be returning to Chesterfield as manager.

Not that it was going to happen anyway!

The Spireites have today appointed Gary Caldwell as their new boss, following the sacking of Danny Wilson.

Last week, Cook – who led Chesterfield to the 2013-15 League Two title – was made the bookies’ favourite to fill the vacant Proact Stadium position.

That led to Chesterfield director Ashley Carson stating on Twitter that the League One club would not be making an approach to the Blues for their former boss.

Meanwhile, amid the speculation, Cook stated his desire to remain at Pompey and ruled out a return to his former club.

Talking to The News, he said: ‘I’m so happy to be here. It really is an honour and I’m totally committed.

‘The appetite for success here is huge. I’m not cowering away from that.

‘I believe my job is a big job, a long job and it’s to take this club back to where we believe it should be.’

After pouring cold water on the speculation, Cook steered Pompey to a 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient on Saturday – a win that saw them close the gap on League Two’s automatic promotion places.

Former Wigan defender Caldwell takes over at Chesterfield with the Spireites currently sitting 22nd in League One.