Chesterfield boss confirms Pompey target will leave Spireites

Chesterfield have confirmed Pompey target Dion Donohue will leave the club.

The Welshman is closing in on a move to the Blues – worth in the region of £100,000.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell has revealed Donohue, 23, will leave the Proact Stadium.

And he feels the deal makes good business sense for the Spireites.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Chesterfield’s game against Port Vale tomorrow, Caldwell said: ‘We were always prepared for him to depart, it’s a good deal financially.’