Chesterfield fans would take Cook back

Chesterfield fans would welcome Paul Cook back – despite the Spireites stating their former manager will not be returning.

Yesterday it was reported that the Pompey boss, who won the League Two title with Chesterfield in the 2013-14 season, was the bookies’ favourite to replace sacked manager Danny Wilson at the Proact Stadium.

That led to Chesterfield director Ashley Carson stating on Twitter that the League One club would not be making an approach to the Blues for their former boss.

He tweeted: ‘PC is currently in employment.

‘We have not approached his employer to speak to him and won’t be doing.’

However, that hasn’t stopped Spireites fans dreaming of Cook being reunited with the club he left in the summer of 2015.

In a poll carried out by the Derbyshire Times, 80 per cent of fans who took part said they wanted Cook back.

This morning, 185 Chesterfield fans had taken part in the vote.

Since Carson’s tweet, Cook (10-1) has drifted to fourth favourite for the job, according to Sky Bet.

Former Spireites player and current Bristol City assistant manager, Dean Holden, has since emerged as the bookies’ favourite to take over at the Proact Stadium.