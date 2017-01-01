Christmas cracker was special occasion for Pompey’s Rose

Pompey midfielder Danny Rose reflects on the Blues’ Boxing Day win over Newport County in his exclusive Sunday Sports Mail column.

Firstly, on the pitch, I can’t ever recall coming from two goals behind to win.

And especially not the way it happened in such dramatic fashion.

I have been in a few games where there have been last-minute winners, but to come from 2-0 down is pretty special.

And, hopefully, at the end of the season it will prove to be a defining moment.

On a personal note, it’s always nice to score as well.

If it had been the winner or equaliser I think I would have celebrated a bit more.

But with the timing of the goal – they just scored again and I got our first one back – it was kind of a salute to the fans to say ‘let’s go on and get another one’.

We almost did through the penalty, which wasn’t too long after, but Kal Naismith obviously ballooned it over.

To win and to score was made even better by the fact my family came to the game.

My mum, step-dad, brother, sister, missus and kids were all there.

I actually spent Christmas Day in Bristol with them and then met up with the team at the hotel in the evening, which some of us were allowed to do.

Bakes (Carl Baker, inset below) and Doyler (Michael Doyle) were also able to spend time with their families and meet the team down there, which was great.

The lads were appreciative that the staff didn’t bring us in to train on Christmas morning.

And we were glad we were able to repay them with the win after they let us have Christmas with our families.

And like I say, I had a lot of family there so it was nice to get the win.

Another reason why it meant a lot to me was that I played for Newport myself for three-and-a-half years and scored quite a few goals for them in the Conference and Conference South a few years back.

So it was nice to see some old faces, although there aren’t many left there.

One of the kitmen was there to have a chat with and I got a little bit of stick from the fans, which is always fun!

A couple of ‘County reject’ chants were sung, even though I got sold from there.

That was after I scored as well – it’s all just a little bit of friendly banter.

That’s actually the third or fourth time I have played at Newport since I left.

Rodney Parade is a different ground to the one I played on, though, at Newport Stadium.

That had an athletics track around it, although the pitch was probably better!

Because there was such a demand for tickets and support, the club built big temporary stands behind the goals which generated really good atmospheres in the Conference days.

Newport have done well, though, since moving to their new ground.

They gained promotion out of the Conference and have survived so far in the Football League.

They have done well to consolidate in League Two the last couple of years but, obviously, they are finding it a little more difficult this year.

The guy who won the EuroMillions was funding a lot of their budget the last couple of years but he has pulled his money out.

I heard the budget was cut by around half but I genuinely hope they are alright and they can stay up this season.