Clarke: I wanted to cry after injury blow

Matt Clarke admitted he had to fight his emotions after his injury news.

The centre-half limped out of the pre-season friendly against the Hawks after 16 minutes with a groin problem.

It’s a similar issue that saw him miss the start of last season.

And with the League One opener against Rochdale just 17 days away, Clarke will once again have to sit out Pompey’s opening games to a new campaign.

Speaking to The News for the forthcoming Pompey Magazine, Clarke admitted he was ‘devastated’ by the injury blow.

But he’s determined to get on with his recovery so that he can boost the Blues’ League One ambitions as soon as possible.

‘It’s an injury you just have to be patient with, but I’m devastated,’ said Clarke.

‘When you come back for pre-season, your focus is getting fit and ready for the start of the campaign.

‘To get injured made me want to almost cry.

‘I was devastated, but I’m moving on with my rehab now and just want to get on with it and get back into the side.’

