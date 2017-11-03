Clarke nominated for Checkatrade Trophy award

Pompey defender Matt Clarke has been nominated for the Checkatrade Trophy player of the round award.

The centre-half was a star performer for the Blues as they defeated Crawley 3-1 at Fratton Park in the competition’s second round of fixtures.

Clarke scored in the victory, with his first-half goal one to remember.

The former Ipswich man picked the ball up on the edge of his own area and stormed past three Crawley defenders before setting up Curtis Main.

The striker saw his shot saved, but with Clarke continuing his run, he was on hand to pick up the rebound and fire past Reds keeper Yusuf Mersin.

It was only the defender’s third goal for Pompey after initially arriving on loan from the Tractor Boys in 2015.

Clarke is joined on the list by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United), Jordan Maguire-Drew (Lincoln City), Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) and Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon).

An independent football expert selected the five worthy players that make up the shortlist – and fans have the chance to vote for the final two via EFL.com.

The two players with the most votes will then be considered by a judging panel consisting of representatives from the EFL, before the overall winner is revealed.

Every fan who votes will be entered into a prize draw, with one lucky supporter getting the chance to present the Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round award to the winning player and win tickets to the final of the competition at Wembley in April.

Fans have until 9am on Tuesday, November 7, to register their votes for the award.

To vote for the player you feel deserves to be the Checkatrade Trophy player of the round, please visit EFL.com/playeroftheround.