Clarke: Pompey stuck to their principles

MATT CLARKE saluted his side for sticking to their principles against Plymouth.

Pompey came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw against the Pilgrims in their promotion tussle at Fratton Park.

It was the least Paul Cook’s men deserved as they created a number of chances against Derek Adams’ outfit.

Their opponents proved a tough side to break down, though, with 10 white shirts often in their box.

And Clarke feels his side deserved praise for sticking to their passing beliefs.

He said: ‘We ground them down and they got deeper and deeper.

‘They knew what they were doing. They sat in and did it to good effect for long periods.

‘It made things difficult but we had to keep doing what we believe in.

‘We believe in a way to play.

‘We had to move the ball quickly and switch play.

‘When you do that chances will come – and they did.

‘It’s been our Achilles heel over the past 18 months – we have a lot of the ball but don’t really create the chances we should.

‘Over the last few months, though, there’s been a cutting edge about us.

‘It was satisfying to get the goal. Chances have been coming lately and that was the case against Plymouth.

‘There were chances which could have gone in. Still, this could be a useful result come the end of the season.’

Clarke felt Pompey and the afternoon didn’t disappoint in front of the Sky cameras.

He added: ‘I think the game lived up to the occasion.

‘The tempo was good and we moved the ball quite well.

‘When the fixture got changed to Sky that adds to the occasion.

‘You know everybody is watching – fans and the other teams. It’s not the result we wanted but it’s a result, so we take the point.’

– JORDAN CROSS