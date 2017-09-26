Clarke wary of Fratton factor

Have your say

Darrell Clarke is anticipating an exciting evening of football under the lights at Fratton Park tonight.

But the Bristol Rovers boss knows it will be tough for his side to get a result on the road at Pompey.

The Gas go into the game one point and one place above the Blues in the League One table.

Like Pompey, their form has been inconsistent going into the match-up.

But while Kenny Jackett’s side suffered defeat in their last outing against Scunthorpe, Rovers returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home victory against Blackpool.

Clarke knows the Blues are still finding their feet in the division following last season’s League Two title win.

His side faced similar issues last term, after he led them to promotion during the 2015-16 season.

Yet the Rovers boss believes Pompey will soon feel right at home in the third tier.

And he knows tonight’s game could be the occasion for them to kick-start their seaason.

Clarke told the Bristol Post: ‘It’s a great game under the lights at Fratton.

‘I think it’s a great football club Portsmouth with fantastic fans, similar to our fans in the way they get behind the club, so it’ll be a good game.

‘It’ll be nice to get that win, but it’s a tough ask as it always is in this division.

‘Portsmouth are finding their feet at this level, they’ve got a manager in Kenny Jackett who’s been there and done it, got the t-shirt.

‘I’m sure they’ll improve as the season goes, which we’re hoping to do as well.’