Close catches Pompey boss’ eye

Kenny Jackett lauded Ben Close’s second-half impact at Wigan.

The Blues came from behind to grab a hard-earned point against the Latics on Saturday.

Ivan Toney gave the hosts an early lead on eight minutes before Wigan missed a number of glorious chances to put the game beyond reach.

On 53 minutes, Jackett brought on Close to replace Danny Rose in the Blues engine room for his maiden League One bow.

Alongside Adam May, it meant Pompey had two fledgling talents facing up against the experienced Sam Morsy and Lee Evans.

However, Close made his presence felt in centre midfield and Jackett was delighted by the Academy product’s performance.

He said: ‘Ben Close came on and did very well in the second period after waiting for his chance.

‘I was pleased with his performance because he is a tidy footballer and a very consistent person.

‘He played well against a good Wigan so credit to him.’