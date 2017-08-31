Colchester among clubs chasing Pompey striker

Michael Smith is being linked with a move to Colchester.
The out-of-favour striker looks set to leave Pompey before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Several clubs including Colchester are tracking Smith, 25, who has not featured in any of Kenny Jackett’s match-day squads since he took the reins at Fratton Park in June,
Smith moved to the Blues from Swindon on loan in January 2016 before completing a permanent move to Fratton Park 12 months ago.
However, he was sent out on loan to Northampton during the second half of last season.
