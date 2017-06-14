Comment: Anticipation grows as Pompey fans play waiting game

It’s the one thing that keeps us all going over the summer months as our footballing heroes enjoy some deserved respite in some far-flung corner of the world.

When their attention turns to beaches, golf courses, relaxation and recuperation, we’re more often than not still stuck at home patiently waiting on news that’s going to make the new season ahead the champion of all campaigns.

And even if we do get away ourselves, you can be sure phones and laptops are on standby as we attempt to get our footballing fixes.

I’m of course referring to transfer news, rumours, gossip, tittle-tattle, hearsay – our lifeblood, really, when action on the pitch dries up at this time of year.

But, frustratingly, for Pompey fans, there’s little or nothing to feed off at present as the countdown begins to the start of the 2017-18 season.

It’s six weeks since the Blues lifted the League Two title in the most spectacular of circumstances.

Those joyous scenes – both at Fratton Park following the 6-1 win over Cheltenham and on Southsea Common – generated so much hope among the Fratton faithful.

And coupled with the excitement surrounding American billionaire Michael Eisner’s ongoing takeover, you couldn’t help but dream about the endless possibilities that immediately lay ahead.

Those impulses have slightly diminished, though, as the summer has progressed – despite the seemingly universal approval afforded new manager Kenny Jackett following Paul Cook’s Wigan departure.

His arrival nearly two weeks ago generated so many positive soundbites from fans, pundits and those still in the game.

But the momentum of his unveiling has seemingly stagnated as we all wait in anticipation on him stamping his authority.

That hasn’t been helped by the new man at the helm having a prearranged holiday, while chief executive Mark Catlin has also been away.

But when you see rivals making moves to improve their squads, the frustration levels grow when you observe such periods of inactivity.

No doubt efforts are being made behind the scenes, targets have been identified, talks with potential signings are already taking place.

After all, keeping business private is better than having it in the public domain.

Meanwhile, after his appointment, at no point did Jackett state that he would rip up the good work of Cook & Co.

Instead, emphasis was placed on tapping into the feel-good factor already existing within the current squad, youth and quality signings over quantity. It’s not as if we hadn’t been warned.

Yet you can’t help but feel the Blues are being left behind the longer this current downtime period goes on.

We’re all basking in the weather afforded the south coast at this moment in time.

But with the waiting game continuing, the heat is on to get Pompey fans excited on the recruitment front.