Comment: Cook must splash Pompey cash

Hello. My name is Ben Sturt, I am 17 years old and have been a season-ticket holder in the Fratton End for more than a decade.

In this column, I discuss the key talking points at Pompey – from the perspective of a younger supporter...

The January transfer window is open, and in my opinion it has to be an active one for Pompey.

Having just watched the Blues fall short against table topping Doncaster, it is apparent we are lacking a clinical edge that Donny clearly possessed.

The match reminded me of the Oxford game at home last season – it was the first time we have come up against a side you accepted were a better team than us.

There is no shame in that, Doncaster have a budget probably only second to ours, and were plying their trade in League One last season.

At times during Thursday’s clash the Blues made Darren Ferguson’s side look ordinary, but the frustrating difference being that Doncaster put away all of their chances.

John Marquis bagged two of the goals, and was extremely impressive at holding up the ball throughout the match.

Annoyingly, the former loanee is exactly the type of player Pompey need to sign in January, an all-round striker who leads the line and scores goals.

They are hard to come by.

But we have to show our muscle and find the right player in January.

Firstly, praise must go to the board and chief executive for the tight ship now afloat at Pompey.

Financially stable, we are worlds away from the circus of the past.

The healthy budget available to Cook is also thanks to the relentless support from the Fratton faithful, and we should never forget that it’s almost unprecedented to have 16,000 home supporters in League Two.

So when criticism of Pompey fans came in its lazy droves from the corners of the football, or at least Twitter football hemisphere, remember the previous fact.

From what we hear, the playing budget is close to capacity, so some players will leave.

Drew Talbot, Tom Davies, Adam Buxton and Curtis Main haven’t had a look in recently.

I wouldn’t write them off yet though, most have had hard luck with injury.

Cook needs to roll the dice considering the gap we need to bridge between us and the top three.

Could we see some less obvious casualties leave Pompey in this window?

We shall see.

I would not be surprised to see a right-back come in reasonably quickly.

Gareth Evans is a threat going forward, but was found out against Doncaster.

I want him in the final third of the pitch more often, or in the box where he poses a threat in the air.

We should also look to sign a striker who can play in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

And I personally believe we should add an attacking midfielder.

Let’s not dither, let’s back Cook to bring in his transfer targets.