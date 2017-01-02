Comment: Pompey should seal return of the Mac

Jeff Marshman gives his Pompey verdict on the January transfer window.

Pompey are in the privileged position of having money in the transfer kitty to go out and strengthen in the January sales.

Quite whether there is a Blues bargain to be had, though, is another matter.

Let’s face it, most of the players who are available are those who are not getting games at their current clubs – not a ringing endorsement.

The better players will cost money and with other sides knowing Pompey have cash to splash, the likelihood is they will up the asking price.

So where does that leave the Blues, and indeed where should they be looking?

Up until recently I would have said there were three areas where potential recruitment was needed.

But taking everything into account, I will be leaving the goalkeeping position alone.

I think Pompey learnt their lesson last season in chopping and changing keepers.

And although I have not been completely convinced by David Forde’s displays, given his international background, I think 10 clean sheets in 23 games is a decent return.

It’s a position Paul Cook should revisit in the summer.

For now, though, it’s almost farcical really that Gareth Evans finds himself as a begrudging right-back.

Two were signed in the summer in Drew Talbot and Adam Buxton but neither are deemed better than a man who himself admits he would rather be playing as a winger.

One of those two needs to go, with a proper right-back signed so Evans can return to being the goal threat he was for the Blues last season.

The other area which is still of concern, is up front.

Everybody is having a go with no clear favourite.

Successful teams are synonymous with goalscoring front men – look at the last Blues side to win promotion and Svetoslav Todorov’s goals played a huge part.

Personally, I would back Conor Chaplin to be that man.

And with Jamal Lowe on his way already, forgotten man Curtis Main can go.

If the money’s there, I’d like Cook to resign Marc McNulty.

He’s on a season-long loan at Bradford from Sheffield United but having a tough time of it by all accounts.

I believe there is a break clause in the agreement which means he could be recalled by the Blades this month (should another club offer to buy him).

We saw last term how good a finisher he was and I’d back him to get back among the goals if paired with Chaplin.