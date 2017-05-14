Comment: So how patient is Pompey’s boss?

Somewhere, someplace in Portugal, Paul Cook is journeying through a round of golf.

Not inconceivably, he may instead have taken residence in a bar during a well-deserved post-season sabbatical.

The mobile remains switched on and fully charged. Pompey’s boss has hardly gone to ground.

Yet during his ongoing absence from these shores, skipper Michael Doyle has been lost and now there’s a kerfuffle over Wigan’s supposed interest.

So much for the honeymoon period of basking in the League Two title triumph. It didn’t even last out the week.

But this isn’t about Doyle. The current predicament centres entirely on Cook and his Blues future.

Having been handed a three-year deal in May 2015, he has now entered his final 12 months.

Certainly, in terms of safeguarding his presence, there is no rush to offer improved terms, particularly during takeover limbo.

That was until the bookies installed him as the overriding favourite for the Wigan job, followed by various media reports.

In the aftermath of claiming the League Two crown, Cook emphatically told The News he wished to remain at Fratton Park and indicated to the hierarchy he favoured a new deal.

Little reason then to doubt the words of a straight-talking character who has been nothing but honest and transparent with the Fratton faithful since arriving.

Then on Friday evening those whispers began.

What is certain, however, is Cook’s stock is high and his bartering power immense.

Surely Pompey could not begrudge improved terms to a manager possessing a 48.59-per-cent win ratio from his 107 matches in charge?

Football clubs strive to identify managers to fit into their respective ambition. Rarely is the right choice made in what is an unpredictable science.

It took the current board a fourth roll of the dice to reap success. Many others clubs’ odds are considerably greater.

So tying Cook longer to the Blues is essential – and deserved. Offering it, however, is complicated by the Michael Eisner interest.

A no vote and could Pompey afford a pay rise to ward off others? A yes and a potential August completion date may be too late.

The takeover outcome will be revealed in little more than a week from now.

So the question is how much is Cook in a hurry to resolve his future? Wherever that may be.