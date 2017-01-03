Comment: Two sides to McGeehan Pompey boos

Pompey fans are lauded worldwide for their passionate support, with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho once claiming Fratton Park to possess ‘the best atmosphere in the world of football’.

High praise indeed.

So to hear Luton boss Nathan Jones lambasting the Fratton faithful as ‘disgraceful and classless’ following yesterday’s game was a shock.

The subject of his ire? The booing of broken-leg victim Cameron McGeehan.

On first reflection, I was ashamed to say I thought he had a point.

But that’s not the fans (and I count myself as one of them) or community club that I know.

And my view from the press box at the top of the South Stand is hardly the ideal vantage point for a man crocked down in close proximity to both the Fratton End and North Stand.

So I waited for the supporters to put forward their own version of events – and it was a pretty damning one of McGeehan, who, in my opinion, appeared to be the aggressor in a 50-50 challenge with Michael Doyle.

I feel sorry for the 21-year-old that he has been badly injured – and there is no doubt in my mind he is a class act at this level and destined for much greater things in the game.

But his on-pitch theatrics, apparent disdain for the medical team treating him and the fact referee Tim Robinson saw fit to book him for hitting the ground in frustration (harsh?) all point to the fact that he is far from blameless.

Whether he swore or spat at fans while leaving the pitch, as has been reported, I do not know.

But a young man who was clearly in serious pain being booed still doesn’t sit right with me.

Perhaps he was a victim of others’ play-acting at Fratton Park this season.

But now knowing the extent of his injury, I wish him a speedy recovery.

There is no joy whatsoever in the misfortune of others, petulant or not.