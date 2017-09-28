Confidence soaring for Pompey striker as he targets Latics

OLI HAWKINS revealed his confidence is on a high as he prepares to shoot down Oldham.

The striker is out to build on his maiden Pompey goal as the struggling Latics come to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Hawkins was on the score sheet against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, to send his self-belief soaring following his arrival from non-league Dagenham & Redbridge.

Oldham are without a manager after John Sheridan’s sacking on Monday, but did pick up their second league win of the season by beating high-flying Peterborough the following night.

Hawkins feels it’s a game his team can win and he can threaten in.

He said: ‘Striker’s thrive on confidence and chances.

‘So as long as I’m in there getting those chances you can’t wish for anything better.

‘All I want to do is score goals for Portsmouth. Hopefully, they come along like busses now.

‘Once you get that first goal it gives your confidence a boost and it gives you something to build on.

‘If we perform how we’re capable, Oldham’s a game we can win

‘These home games now are vital. If we turn up we’re going to win and score goals.

‘We’ve got the first home game out the way with a win. Now we’re buzzing for another on Saturday.’

Hawkins is looking forward to the prospect of playing in front of another decent crowd, after 17,716 turned out for the first league game under the lights this season.

The striker sensed the atmosphere immediately against Bristol Rovers and is anticipating more of the same against the Latics.

He explained these are the sort of experiences which made him plump for joining up with Kenny Jackett’s side.

And the front man feels it’s something which will help not hinder his game.

Hawkins said: ‘I tasted the atmosphere as soon as I came out on Tuesday.

‘Playing at Fratton Park puts a real thrill in you. You want to do well and you want to score goals.

‘There’s no better feeling than having that backing. You feel on top of the world.

‘When you’re younger you think the Premier League is the only place to play.

‘But when you go into League One with a club like Portsmouth it feels you’re at a Premier League club.

‘It’s something I’m hopefully going to thrive on, the fans are going to get behind me and we’re going to do as well as we can.’