Conor Chaplin should be Pompey starter

Have your say

Pompey fan Harry Haskett, 25, from Paulsgrove, gives his verdict after watching Pompey’s 1-1 draw at Wigan...

Was a draw a fair result?

On the back of things, definitely not. We defended fairly well throughout, but at times Luke McGee was outstanding.

When our defence was breached, he was there almost every time.

In the first half, Christian Burgess could have done a bit better to stop their goal, and got ahead of Ivan Toney.

Though we defended well, Wigan forced us into a lot of mistakes.

We wanted a bit of time on the ball and they caught us out in all areas of the pitch.

I assume McGee was your man of the match, then?

At Cardiff in the League Cup he made few good saves.

He made a bit of wobble at Oxford the way he let the ball poke up diving for the cross.

McGee had to be at the top of his game at Wigan and it brought the best out of him – we now have a better idea of what he’s capable of.

He’s came in to replace David Forde, who was part of a defence that was unbeatable in the second half of last season.

Hopefully, McGee turns out similar. Although he’s less experienced, he could go on and play at a higher level.

We just need a centre midfielder in now before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Dion Donohue made his debut, how did you rate him?

I was surprised that Kenny Jackett started him on the left wing and wasn’t sure he likes playing there.

In the first half, he got down the left and was encouraging, but I think his future might be in the centre of the park.

Wigan were so good and frightening going forward.

However, Pompey showed we can compete long term if we get few players in.

Is it time Conor Chaplin was given a starting berth?

It is definitely time Chaplin was given a start. Him and Pitman linked so well pre-season together and looked like a force.

Pitman creates space with his movement and goes into wide areas and Chaplin always gets himself into the box. With him in the box, there’s always an opportunity.

I actually worried when their replacement centre-back, Terrell Thomas came on as he was an inch bigger than Chey Dunkley.

But it was a great cross from Brandon Haunstrup and a brilliant header from Chaplin.

He’s capable of scoring goals with any part of his body.