Cook believes Pompey title script is written

PAUL COOK believes Pompey can etch their names in history tomorrow.

The Blues boss feels winning the title against Cheltenham would represent one of the most exciting finales in the club’s 119-year existence.

And Cook admitted he feels the script is written for his side to deliver an unlikely League Two championship success.

Pompey need to better Plymouth and Doncaster’s results to be crowned champions.

If that was to happen it would mean Cook’s team going to the top of the pile for the first time this season

Cook said: ‘There’s a script and there’s a happy ending – that could be us.

‘Until you get to the end no-one knows the story.

‘If we could win and it happened, surely it would have to be one of the best finishes in the club’s history.

‘To do that at the most crucial time of the season takes a little bit of character.

‘I believe it will be us, if I’m honest. If it’s not I’m fine with it, but I’m a great believer in scripts and you couldn’t write a better script than this.

‘I feel for Doncaster. I really do. To lead a table for as long as they’ve done and not win it would be sick. That’s football.

‘What will be, will be. Saturday night we just have to do our best to win the game.

‘Do Doncaster and Plymouth both win on Saturday? Not for me. That’s only my opinion. If they do it I’d be the first to congratulate them.

‘I don’t ask anyone else for a favour. If we are champions on Saturday night it’s because we deserve to be.

‘That’s because we’d be top after 46 games.

‘Do I want to be winners on Saturday night? Absolutely desperately.’

Pompey will look to continue a flying end to the campaign which has seen them pick up nine wins and a draw from 11 games.

Cook feels that shows character under the pressure they’ve dealt with.

He added: ‘The lads deserve so much credit.

‘They’ve put in performances under immense pressure.

‘I’ve got to highlight the fact I’ve believed, that when pressure comes we’d be alright.

‘No other club has that. Portsmouth Football Club is so unique. I can’t explain it sometimes. Any game we go to you know we will have big support.

‘When you’re travelling back from games the first thing you know is there are coaches of fans coming back disappointed as well.

‘My argument is you must have a bit of pain along the way. You must. Everything isn’t win, win, win.

‘Not many teams want to engage in a match with us.

‘Plymouth didn’t want to do that at Fratton Park the other week. They didn’t.

‘Plymouth have had a great year. They didn’t want to have a match with us.

‘That’s been a part of our journey and problems contending with that.

‘But the finish they’ve put in has been excellent.’