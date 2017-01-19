Cook: Crawley won’t park bus against Pompey

Paul Cook has admitted Pompey will have their hands full when they visit Crawley this weekend, pinpointing in-form James Collins as their danger man.

The 14-goal striker has netted in each of his last five home appearances, coinciding with a four-game Broadfield Stadium winning run for the Red Devils.

Cook said: ‘I think James has got a fantastic name about the leagues, he’s been a good goalscorer.

‘You’re talking about a calibre of striker that’s very good in this league.’

Collins knows what it takes to score against Pompey, slotting the winner for champions Northampton Town at Fratton Park last season.

Crawley, themselves, have promotion aspirations - largely due to their good home form so far this season.

Twelve league games have provided seven wins, three draws and only two defeats, to Cambridge United and Notts County, with the Red Devils only failing to score once, against Accrington Stanley.

And Cook is not taking Dermot Drummy’s side lightly.

He added: ‘They are a good footballing team, and I think that Dermot has done an excellent job.

‘It takes time for people to implement their philosophy within a club and with Dermot’s background, of coming out of Chelsea (Academy), I think it’s important that people are given time to pass and play for the lads to make mistakes within the game and to learn.

‘Crawley, at times this season are a team I have enjoyed watching.

‘I don’t think Crawley will be parking the bus in any shape or form this Saturday, I think they have their mindset on how the game should be played.

‘It will be an attacking game and I think it will be an excellent spectacle.’