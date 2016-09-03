Cook delighted with Pompey tempo

Paul Cook lauded the ferocity of Pompey’s powerful first-half display against Crawley.

The Blues blasted in three goals in 37 minutes to put Dermot Drummy’s side to the sword.

Cook was delighted with his team’s tempo and pressing but felt Crawley deserved credit for making the game a decent spectacle.

He said: ‘I thought we were excellent – it was how home games should pan out.

‘We were terrific and everything we worked on all week came to fruition.

‘The lads were aggressive and won every second ball.

‘We created a lot of chances and deserved to go in at half-time in the position we were.

‘I must go on record as saying I think Crawley are going to be a good side.

‘They showed signs of being a quality team, but we didn’t really allow them any chances.’