Cook freshens up Pompey squad

Michael Smith led the Pompey departures on a busy transfer deadline day.

The Blues’ business was rendered a success following the loan capture of in-demand Eoin Doyle from Preston.

Ben Close in action against Yeovil in the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler

Wolves right-back Aaron Simpson also arrived at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season.

However, Paul Cook trimmed his squad with Adam Buxton’s contract cancelled by mutual consent.

There was a loan deal for midfielder Ben Close to Eastleigh for the remainder of the season.

And, with the 11pm deadline approaching, Smith was loaned out to Northampton for the rest of the campaign.

With six goals in 21 games since arriving in a permanent deal from Swindon last summer, the striker is now back in League One.

As for Buxton, the right-back had six months remaining on the contract he signed after joining from Accrington in August.

However, after only four appearances, he was allowed to leave Fratton Park.

Although well-regarded at Pompey, Buxton could not find a way past Gareth Evans into the first team.

Buxton tweeted: ‘Disappointed it didn’t work out as I wanted at Pompey, such a good club and I wish everyone there all the very best in future.

‘Thanks to all the fans for your support and I really do hope you go up this season.

‘Looking forward to the next chapter in my career.’

Meanwhile, Close has the chance of regular first-team football following his loan switch to Eastleigh.

The midfielder made four cup appearances but has not featured in the league.

In total, he has turned out 27 times for his hometown club since a September 2014 debut at Yeovil Town in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.