Cook hints at fresh Pompey deals

Paul Cook has hinted there will be fresh summer deals for his trusted lieutenants.

Pompey have 16 players out of contract at the season’s end.

However, discussions over their Fratton Park futures remain on hold until the Blues know which division they will be competing in next term.

Those whose deals are reaching the end include first-team regulars Kyle Bennett, Enda Stevens, Gareth Evans and Michael Doyle.

The quartet have formed the backbone of the Blues’ side during the Cook regime.

And Pompey’s manager has indicated he intends to demonstrate his loyalty to those who have accompanied him.

He said: ‘I’m not speaking about players’ contracts. Our players are very comfortable with everything we are doing, our lads are in a good place.

‘But if you’ve seen my loyalty from day one, I think people could answer that question for themselves.

‘We are comfortable with that, myself, the players and the staff.

‘During my two years here, we have been very loyal to our players, we have always stood by them.

‘In the summer, if everything goes to plan, there wouldn’t be much change.

‘I will always be loyal – and come the summer I wouldn’t think that would alter.’

Others out of contract are Noel Hunt, Amine Linganzi, Ben Close, Brandon Haunstrup, Jack Whatmough, Liam O’Brien and Stanley Aborah.

First-year professionals Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Davies also have deals expiring.

While the loans of David Forde, Eoin Doyle and Aaron Simpson are scheduled to end.