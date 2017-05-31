Cook: I believed my future was with Pompey

Paul Cook stated he believed his future lied with Pompey.

And the ex-Blues boss insisted leaving Fratton Park was a tough decision after being named Wigan boss.

Paul Cook has today joined Wigan

Cook has been unveiled at the DW Stadium on a three-year contract this afternoon.

And the 50-year-old hinted of the impact Michael Eisner’s impending arrival had on his move.

Cook told wiganlatics.co.uk: ‘Leaving my previous club Portsmouth was a very difficult decision, but I feel going forward it was the correct decision for me and my family.

‘It was only a minute ago we were at Portsmouth winning the league.

‘We really did think our future was going to be at Portsmouth.

‘Obviously, with the way things have transpired with new ownership and different stuff...

‘Now the exciting challenge at Wigan is fantastic for all.

‘It’s been such a quick transition it’ll take a bit of time to sink in.

‘But like any manager I want to get to work right away and get to know my squad and staff, everything about the club to see us start the season strong.’