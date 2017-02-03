Cook insists it’s time for Pompey positivity

Paul Cook called for positivity as Pompey launch their countdown to promotion.

Following the closure of the transfer window, the Blues stand four points adrift of third-placed Carlisle with a game in hand.

In total, there are 19 matches remaining to steer the club out of League Two following an unwelcome four-season stay.

Newcomer Eoin Doyle will lead the Pompey attack at play-off rivals Wycombe tomorrow following his arrival from Preston.

The Adams Park trip represents a tough challenge for the visitors as they seek to bounce back from last weekend’s Exeter loss.

Yet Cook is buzzing following the club’s January transfer window business which also brought in Aaron Simpson, Nicke Kabamba and Jamal Lowe.

And the Blues boss has appealed for all to keep the faith in the battle to secure promotion.

He said: ‘I read the comments from Mark Catlin in the week and it’s something I agree with.

‘It would be nice for everyone just to get behind the club, players and everyone for the final 19 games.

‘No matter what goes on at Wycombe tomorrow or Accrington after that, let’s try to get Portsmouth Football Club up together.

‘Nowadays there is enough negativity around the world to last a lifetime for everyone.

‘The more positivity we can gain from everyone surrounding this club would be good.

‘We lose a game at Portsmouth and it is the end of the world – but it’s not the end of the world.

‘The future success of the club is the important thing and how we get there, so let’s all work together.’

– NEIL ALLEN