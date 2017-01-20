Cook: Non-league hotshots have bright Pompey futures

Paul Cook has backed Pompey’s non-league hotshots to have bright futures at Fratton Park.

That’s after the Blues boss completed a double swoop on National League South club Hampton & Richmond.

Prolific Nicke Kabamba became the second Beavers forward to join League Two Pompey this month.

He signed an 18-month deal on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee to follow in fellow goal-getter Jamal Lowe’s footsteps.

Kabamba spent last week on trial with Cook’s men, with the Blues then pouncing for the 23-year-old marksman who bagged 25 goals in 36 appearances for Hampton this term.

Both Kabamba and Lowe – who made his Pompey debut in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Leyton Orient – are available to face Crawley tomorrow.

And while Cook hinted the duo represent more of a long-term option for the Blues, he was quick to praise the talent levels in non-league football.

‘Without a shadow of a doubt there is talent in non-league,’ said Cook.

‘But I think it is important these young lads come into the club quite quietly.

‘A lot can be made of players and what effect they can have.

‘At a club like ours we are always looking at the future – irrespective of manager’s tenures, we must plan ahead.

‘Certainly, these lads have a bright future ahead of them.’

The early signs in training appear promising, though, that Kabamba and Lowe can make their mark sooner rather than later.

Cook added: ‘You would never know they weren’t from this level, they’ve just slotted in perfectly.

‘When you do that it’s always good for the player.

‘But you can’t think about what level players played at, it’s about how they look within your group and the lads have looked excellent.’