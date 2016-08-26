Cook: Pompey not anticipating deadline-day deals

Paul Cook is not anticipating any Pompey activity ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The window ends on Wednesday at 11pm and, following the scrapping of the emergency loan system, will remain closed until January.

Bringing players in is not something we are looking to do, we could not say to people “We are after him” Paul Cook

Cook has assembled a 29-man squad, of which Kal Naismith is on the transfer list.

He has not ruled out business being conducted in terms of arrivals or departures, should the situation arise.

However, Pompey’s boss is expecting a quiet build-up towards the window’s closure.

He said: ‘I’m not really anticipating anything happening.

‘If something came around which we thought would make us better then we would look at it, we are always active.

‘But I don’t believe in these transfer windows, I think it is just mass hysteria for people to react to bad results.

‘We have got to work harder on the training ground and be better, we have all the tools within our squad to do whatever we want.

‘Bringing players in is not something we are looking to do, we could not say to people “we are after him”.

‘I think within the group we’ve got plenty already.’

The Blues have already brought in 12 players during the summer window as Cook has revamped his squad.

That is compared to the 14 arrivals during the previous close season following his appointment.

And the Blues manager also doesn’t expect exits.

He added: ‘You never know, I couldn’t say that wouldn’t happen. If someone comes in for one of your players you can never say that.

‘But I’m not foreseeing any departures, that is the truth.

‘Although, if a club came in and someone left then they would leave.’