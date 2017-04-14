Cook: Pompey will lick wounds after Plymouth draw

Paul Cook insists Pompey will lick their wounds after being held to a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Gary Roberts’ second-half strike secured a point for the Blues at Fratton Park, cancelling out ex-Pompey man Jake Jervis’ opener.

Cook’s men had a number of chances to win the game, with Conor Chaplin missing a header four minutes from time.

Despite having 67 per cent possession, Cook felt Pompey found if difficult to break down a resilient Argyle.

He told Sky Sports: ‘Plymouth started the game well.

‘I though Derek (Adams) picked a very attack-minded team.

‘They caused us certain problems and took a deserved league.

‘We took control of the game from there on in, definitely the second half.

‘It’s difficult to break down such a well-organised team. Plymouth have done really well this year away from home, they are very resilient and strong.

‘I don’t think we opened them up and created enough clear cut chances in the second half your possession stats presume you should do.

‘It’s very difficult to break teams down like that. They get men behind the ball and they are very organised.

‘We found if difficult to create clear-cut chances, albeit we took a little bit of credit out of the second half.

‘We’ll lick our wounds about not really winning today and we’ll try and give our fans what they’re desperately craving for which is promotion this year.